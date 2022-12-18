Former Gauteng Premier Mbazima Shilowa says it is too early to call the outcome of the African National Congress’s (ANC) top leadership positions.

Party delegates are voting for the ANC’s top 7 positions during the national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Shilowa says both presidential candidates, President Cyril Rampahosa and former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize must be quite anxious at this stage.

Former Gauteng chair Mbhazima Shilowa speaks to SABC political editor Mzwandile Mbeje:

ANC delegates are currently voting for the party’s Top 7 delegates at the 55th national conference.

Nominations ran into the early hours of the morning at the Nasrec convention centre. It ultimately became a two-horse race for the position of ANC president after Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma declined the nomination she received from the floor.

David Mabuza was also nominated from the floor to retain his position as Deputy President but, he too declined.

Febe Potgieter, who was nominated for the position of Deputy-Secretary General declined to stand while Lindiwe Sisulu was also nominated for the position of Treasurer-General from the floor but failed to meet the 25% threshold, which dictates that a minimum of 1 109 delegates out of the 4 436 voting delegates would need to second her nomination.

Andile Lungisa was also nominated for the Treasurer-General position but could not stand due to his suspension from the party.

NEC members Nomvula Mokonyane and Tina Joemat-Petterson are both vying for the position of first Deputy Secretary-General after Joemat-Petterson received a nomination from the floor and met the required threshold to stand for the position. This while, Maropene Ramokgopa and Ronalda Nomalunga were both nominated on the floor for the position of second Deputy Secretary-General.

Additional reporting by Zoleka Qodashe

Copy of Top six candidates for ANC leadership by SABC Digital News