Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government wants to see economic stimulation at Jagersfontein in the Free State.

Mashatile, accompanied by other government ministers, conducted an oversight visit at some of the government sites.

Mashatile also visited and met some beneficiaries of the new houses that have been built following last year’s September 11 disaster, when a mine tailings dam wall burst flooding part of the mining town.

Mashatile says residents whose houses were destroyed by the mine dam wall burst should be back in their residents in December.

“The reason why we have Deputy Minister [Fikile Zachariah] Majola is that we have intervened building the houses, we want to see local economy activity. So that we don’t put people inside houses but then there’s no local economic activity to benefit from so he will be driving that. The premier has already identified other projects like the solar project and that can provide 6 000 jobs and hemp farming. So, there are a number of initiatives that would come, that is the reason we had a meeting this afternoon and businesspeople.”

VIDEO | People of Jagersfontein should be able to return to their homes in the next six months: Mashatile