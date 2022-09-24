Mourners and residents are gathered at the NG Church in Jagersfontein in the Free State to bid farewell to Ralehana Aaron Mosoeu as he will be laid to rest this Saturday.

To date, the 78-year-old Mosoeu is the only victim confirmed dead from the humanitarian disaster two weeks ago.

Sludge from the mine dam flooded parts of the Free State mining town, causing damage to houses and infrastructure and displacing more than 300 people.

Search and rescue efforts are still under way to locate a 50-year-old woman and a 77-year-old-man who are still missing.

Mosoeu’s widow who sustained fractures when they got separated while running for safety during the disaster has been discharged. But she’s not well enough to attend her husband’s funeral.

Premier Sisi Ntombela is among the speakers of the day.

