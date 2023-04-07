African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile says from next month he will travel across the country to address issues of service delivery.

He was speaking after attending the Passover Service at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

Mashatile attended the Good Friday service with Gauteng ANC Chairperson and Premier Panyaza Lesufi as well as IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa.

He thanked the Church’s Presiding Bishop Musa Sono for praying for the country’s leadership and for using his sermon to rekindle hope of South Africans who are in despair.

Widespread corruption, joblessness and constant rolling blackouts are among the issues that ordinary South Africans have to deal with.

Mashatile says he will visit all the provinces to spread hope in the face of service delivery challenges.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will this morning attend the Grace Bible Church Service at the Orlando Stadium. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/LvrY9sRC03 — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) April 7, 2023

[Watch] My presence at your Good Friday church service is an appreciation of the critical role you play in nation-building and social cohesion. #ANCinChurch #ANCEaster pic.twitter.com/V89xlTPRSF — Paul Mashatile🇿🇦 (@PMashatile) April 7, 2023

Deputy President Paul Mashatile joins Grace Bible Church Easter service