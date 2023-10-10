sabc-plus-logo

Mashatile set to officially open Africa Oil Week

  • Delegates are seen in attendence during the launch of Africa Oil Week: 50 in Cape Town on 09 October 2023.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Africa Oil Week
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to officially open the Africa Oil Week and Green Energy Summit in Cape Town this morning.

Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, and other government leaders will accompany Mashatile.

The summit will bring together global energy ministers and government leaders as well as more than 2 000 delegates.

Mashatile is expected to use the summit to explore ways of developing power generation, creating new jobs and reducing energy deficiency.

This as Eskom continues to implement rolling blackouts which have negatively affected the economy.

