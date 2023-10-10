Mashatile set to officially open Africa Oil Week

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to officially open the Africa Oil Week and Green Energy Summit in Cape Town this morning.

Deputy President Shipokosa @PMashatile will attend and deliver a keynote address at the Africa Oil Week (AOW) and the Green Energy Summit (GEA), taking place from 09 – 13 October 2023 in Cape Town under the theme: “Maximising Africa’s Natural Resources”. https://t.co/XUbbQLBNMK pic.twitter.com/U3k5tgmLC8 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 6, 2023

Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, and other government leaders will accompany Mashatile.

The summit will bring together global energy ministers and government leaders as well as more than 2 000 delegates.

Mashatile is expected to use the summit to explore ways of developing power generation, creating new jobs and reducing energy deficiency.

This as Eskom continues to implement rolling blackouts which have negatively affected the economy.