Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, and AmaZulu King, MisuZulu kaZwelithini, are expected to lead a Men’s Day walk against gender-based violence and femicide in Durban today.

According to crime statistics for the second quarter of last year, over 17 410 gender-based violence cases were reported in South Africa.

They included kidnapping, rape and murder.

The event is expected to start with the signing of a pledge at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, then proceed to the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Thousands of men are expected to take part in the walk.

This as men are considered the main perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence is regarded as one of the biggest problems in the country.

Civil society organisations, police officers, academics and traditional leaders are also expected to join the walk.