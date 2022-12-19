President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) for a second term on Monday.

Ramaphosa, who had been widely tipped to secure a second five-year term as ANC leader at a party gathering in Johannesburg, beat former health minister Zweli Mkhize in a two-horse race.

The announcement of Ramaphosa’s victory was greeted by wild cheers from his supporters in the large conference hall.

The Rand, banking stocks and local sovereign bonds made gains after Ramaphosa’s win.