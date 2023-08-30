The man, who murdered South Africa’s former first lady Marike de Klerk, is expected to be released on parole on Wednesday.

Luyanda Mboniswa, who was 21 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2001 killing.

He broke into the former first lady’s beachfront apartment at Dolphin Beach in Table View.

Mboniswa had been working as a security guard at the premises. He was found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking.

De Klerk, aged 64, was stabbed and strangled.

The Department of Correctional Services says Mboniswa will be admitted into the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with a specific set of parole conditions.