The former Law and Order deputy minister Leon Wessels says a lot of injustices during the apartheid era happened under the watch of the late Adriaan Vlok.

Vlok served as the Law and Order minister between 1986 to 1991 when Wessels served as his deputy. 85-year-old Vlok died at the Unitas hospital in Pretoria, in the early hours of Sunday.

He had admitted to committing crimes at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. These included the bombing of the headquarters of the South African Council of Churches and that of labour federation Cosatu.

Wessels explains his experiences when he worked under Vlok.

“I got to know Adriaan when I entered Parliament, he was a middle bencher. I experienced him as a very friendly comfortable individual who had the interest of his constituency at heart. 10 years later I served as deputy minister under his watch. It’s quite clear that a lot of things happened under the watch that caused him a lot of embarrassment and pain. He tried to account for that,” says Wessels.