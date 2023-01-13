The death of the former Minister of police during apartheid, Adriaan Vlok has generated a debate on the role he played during his tenure at the helm of the South African Police.

Vlok who died last week, was part of the apartheid leadership that gave commands to juniors to harass and terrorised those who were opposed to the regime.

A veteran Editor, Anton Harber describes Vlok’s involvement in the atrocities that were committed by the then regime.

“In the late 1980s some of the worst murders, some of the worst torture, some of the worst bombings happened under his watch. So he was politically responsible for a lot of worst horrors of the late era of Apartheid.”

The legacy of former apartheid Minister of Police, Adriaan Vlok: Prof. Anton Harber

Harber says while Vlok did appear before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he did not make a full disclosure during the hearing.

“He did repent more than most, he never told the full story. He protected others, but he did go further than any other cabinet minister.”

On Monday, the ACDP’s Steve Swart lauded the late former apartheid Law and Order Minister, Adriaan Vlok for admitting to some of the atrocities committed by the apartheid government.

Vlok served in the security cluster from 1986 to 1991.