Former South African minister of law and order, Adriaan Johannes Vlok has died at the Unitas hospital in Pretoria at the age of 85.

Vlok served as Minister between 1986 to 1991. He also served as deputy minister of defence during South Africa’s apartheid past.

Family spokesperson and Vlok’s former assistant press secretary Peet Bothma confirmed the passing to SABC News.

He says, Vlok had been ill for a while….

During his time as law and order minister, he played a role in the restricting of 17 anti apartheid organisations…

and the detention and suppression of 30 000 people.

For testifying in his role during the apartheid atrocities. Vlok was granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation commission in 1999.

In 2006 he made further revelations of his part in the torture and capture of anti-apartheid activists and famously washed the feet of Reverend Frank Chikane, as a symbol of apology.

Family Spokesperson Peet Botha: “He passed early this morning at the Unitas hospital in Centurion. He was ill for a couple of months now, in and out of hospital. The reason for his passing is not known yet, it only happened this morning. At this stage, we are still looking towards the funeral arrangements, he has family in Australia.