Manhunt under way following fatal shooting of 5 people in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal launched a manhunt for the suspects, who allegedly shot and killed five people and injured one at three different houses. This happened in the Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi, south of Durban on Sunday night.

Among the dead are three women and two men, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the families of one of the five people killed, 38-year-old Nonhlonelo Golimbiza, calls for justice. Golimbiza owned a tuck-shop and rented some informal houses. She was shot in her shop together with an assistant and a customer.

Golimbiza’s uncle Antoni Mchunu is calling on the police to act swiftly.

“I have never heard that she has enemies or she is even receiving threats. I was shocked when I received a call in the early hours informing me that she has been injured. When I arrived here, she was sleeping in a pool of blood. We are shocked, she never told us anything about death threats. We want the law to take its cause, this is very painful, we want justice.”

This is not the first attack on Golimbiza’s family, her uncle David Golimbiza explains:

“This is not the first attack. A boy friend of a woman who was shot and killed in this house, was also killed here some years ago. Today they have killed my daughter and two other people.”

Umlazi Community Policing Forum chairperson Mandlenkosi Ngcobo is calling on community members to stand together against crime.

“We are calling on the community to stand up and fight against crime in their areas of residence. We are calling on all community structures to work together. We want the community to help us identify the areas that need more attention.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda urged community members to come forward with information that could help in the arrests.

“We are just widening our search, and intelligence on the ground, to find out what could have led to the shooting. Because normally when there are these kinds of shootings, it will be linked to drugs, or anything like that. But we do not want to speculate, we want to find out what could have led to this shooting that they killed both men and women in this incident.”

A 32-year-old man, who survived being shot multiple times is currently in hospital.