Fifty-one-year-old Andries Booysen has been released on R2 000 bail after appearing in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court, north of Johannesburg, in connection with the alleged assault incident at Crowthorne Christian Academy at Midrand.

A video circulating on social media shows a 13-year-old learner being forcefully removed from a classroom allegedly by the accused for sporting dreadlocks.

According to the school the hairdo violates its new hair policy.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane elaborates: “The alleged disagreement then escalated to an incident where in the husband to the school’s principal, who is the accused in this matter Mr Booysen, allegedly violently pushed the learner and the mother. He was released on R2 000 bail on condition that he must refrain from communicating or interfering with state witnesses whether directly or indirectly. He will be back in court on the 2nd of October 2023 as the case was postponed for further investigations.”