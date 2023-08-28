A 59-year-old man who is accused of torching to death his wife and four children in Phoenix in November 2021, has taken the stand at the Durban High Court. Kista Chetty has told the court that he had a good relationship with his wife and children.

He however admits that sometimes he would have arguments with his wife.

He claims that these arguments would be sparked by his brother-in-law, who would give his wife money and then demand it back.

Chetty has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In his affidavit presented to court by his lawyer last week, he claims that he started the fire in an attempt to commit suicide, after a heated argument with his brother in-law and wife. Chetty claims he tried to warn his wife and children to evacuate the house.

The trial continues.