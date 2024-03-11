70-year-old church caretaker found dead in Phoenix

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Phoenix, north of Durban, have discovered the body of a 70-year-old man. The elderly man was a caretaker at the Terrence Manor church in the area.

Gareth Naidoo from a security company says they were alerted to the gruesome discovery at the weekend.

“Upon arrival of KZN VIP members, we managed to gain entry into the church, and they found the caretaker tied up and strangled. KZN VIP medics were called in to assist, but unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the caretaker’s life, and he was declared deceased. Multiple valuables were taken from the church, leading to a police investigation.”

