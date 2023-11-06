Malema urges EFF volunteers to run clean campaign

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema has urged his party’s election volunteers to run a clean campaign.

He was addressing thousands of EFF members of his Gauteng Ground Forces in Johannesburg on Sunday.

These volunteers will go door-to-door to woo voters for the EFF ahead of the 2024 polls.

Malema implored them to respect the electorate, other political parties, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the police.

“The ruling party, the failed liberation movement will for the first time since 1994 face a resounding electoral defeat in the 2024 elections, those who think and believe the ANC will survive the 2024 national and provincial elections need close medical and psychiatric observation. We have no doubt that from 2024 onwards the EFF will constitute the government of South Africa and will play a central role in the governance of the province of Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal, North West, Mpumalanga and all over South Africa.”

VIDEO: Malema calls on party election volunteers to run a clean campaign:



Union Buildings

Malema has an arsenal of volunteers that he hopes will take the party to the Union Buildings.

He said, “We are unleashing you into the communities, go and spread the gospel of the revolution. Go and tell them that 2024 is our 1994, that the EFF will be government whether they like it or they don’t like it. The EFF will be at the Union Buildings after the day of the elections we are not preparing for elections we are preparing for victory.”

Malema also implored the election volunteers to exercise maximum discipline during their campaign.

“No ground force must threaten anyone particularly women that support other political parties, no ground force must remove or destroy property belonging to any other political party or remove other political party’s posters, don’t do that fighters; don’t disrupt meetings of other political parties don’t prevent people from doing their things, you can’t stop anyone from doing door to door or campaigning in your ward or even in your squatter camp where you occupied the land.”

The EFF is working on producing a fighting fit machine for its upcoming battle at next year’s watershed polls.