The legal proceedings against Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and his co-accused Andriaan Snyman, are set to recommence today in the East London Magistrates’ Court.

Malema stands accused of discharging a firearm in public during the EFF’s 5th-anniversary celebration, which took place at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018. Snyman, during that time, served as Malema’s bodyguard.

The previous state witness in this case, Nkosikho Mzuku, a former police spokesperson stationed at the Mdantsane Cluster, faced criticism for his reliability as a witness. Allegations surfaced that he deviated from the line of questioning presented by Malema’s legal representative.

Julius Malema, a prominent political figure in South Africa, finds himself at the centre of this legal battle, with the outcome poised to have broader implications beyond the courtroom.

