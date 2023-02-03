The firearm trial of EFF leader Julius Malema has been postponed until September 11. This follows the testimony of state witness Nkosikho Mzuku which was met with heavy criticism by Malema’s legal representative, Laurence Hodes, labeling it untrue.

Mzuku, who was a member of the SAPS provincial communications personnel during the time of the alleged shooting, testified that he saw Malema firing a gun in the air.

Mzuku further saw the exchange of the firearm from Malema to his bodyguard and co-accused Adrian Snyman.

“This video was depicting Julius Malema together with Mr Snyman. Mr Malema on the video was firing a firearm,” he has told the court.

♦️Must Watch♦️ EFF Leadership led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema and Fighters singing outside the East London Magistrates Court. The matter has been adjourned to the 11th of September 2023#HandsOffCIC pic.twitter.com/um8eLX1pzj — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Malema says he will not take on review the dismissal of his application for the magistrate in his gun firing trial to recuse herself.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are on trial for the illegal possession of a firearm, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and endangerment to persons or property.

Malema addressed a group of party supporters outside the East London Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

“The facts are on our side, they can dig the way they want. The facts will never change, that is why fighters, all of us must be confident that this issue we’ll resolve it.”

Magistrate Antoinette Olivier dismissed the allegations.

“Therefore, in my view, all that was established by this court during questioning by court was indeed a process in which the court may clarify issues and obtain objective facts, that is what this court established.”