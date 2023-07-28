EFF leader Julius Malema says the African Union (AU) must be strengthened so that the continental body is able to address challenges of peace and security.

The army in Niger earlier declared that soldiers had stripped President Mohamed Bazoum of power.

Bazoum is being held in the presidential palace.

Malema says unconstitutional governments should not be allowed.

“ The AU should be firm (to) such countries which engage in such activities; (they) must be isolated. We don’t want military to take over the government. We must subscribe to democracy. The people’s choice must be respected and leaders must not overstay in power. We cannot allow a situation where we regress. We need peace in Niger; we need peace in Burkina Faso; we need peace in the eastern DRC; we need peace in Zimbabwe where our people should be free to express themselves,” says Malema.

VIDEO | Malema urge BRICS leaders not to attend summit:

Malema has also called on BRICS leaders not to attend the bloc’s Summit in South Africa next month in solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will not be attending the gathering.

The EFF leader also had strong words for the South African government after it committed to arrest Putin as part of complying with the ICC arrest warrant.

Malema was addressing Ambassadors and High Commissioners of different countries posted in South Africa.

He also says Zimbabweans must go in large numbers to vote for a government of their choice as this is the only way to a better Zimbabwe.