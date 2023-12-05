Malema calls for political tolerance in KZN ahead of elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for political tolerance in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of next year’s general elections. Malema made the statement during a visit to AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Ulundi. He was accompanied by party leaders.

They deliberated amongst other things on the issue of land and political tolerance ahead of the next year’s general elections. Malema has refuted notions that his party’s policy on land conflicts with the Ingonyama Trust which controls an estimated three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said though his party calls for the expropriation of land without compensation, the institution of the traditional leadership will still own the land but still be accountable to government.

“The traditional leaders are the state, so part of how you manage that nationalized land will include the involvement of traditional leaders, in the allocation and distribution of such land so we don’t find any contradiction at all. And ours says the state must be the custodian of the land and Ngonyama Trust when people have a problem with the state owning the land, why don’t you have the problem with Ngonyama Trust owning the land, because it’s exactly what we are saying. The King is the state and there is no contradiction,” says Malema.

“All political parties will receive prayers from his majesty not a single one would be excluded from it. His Majesty is praying for the entire political parties, that is why his Majesty’s title is Isilo Samabandla Wonke. It refers to even political parties, so that is the position of the crown that as a monarchy. We understand clearly that in order to strengthen our democracy we must go all out to support everybody and wish them all the luck as they are going to be undertaking the process of competing in the elections and winning votes,” says Prince Africa Zulu, AmaZulu Royal Family spokesperson.