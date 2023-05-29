Build One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has laid a culpable homicide charge at the Cape Town Police Station against the Ministers of Electricity and Public Enterprises for alleged negligence.

This follows the death of a three-year-old Johannesburg girl after the inverter, which powered her breathing machine, apparently ran flat due to load shedding.

Maimane says he believes government is directly responsible for the child’s death and must face the consequences.

He addressed the media just before entering the police station.

“I will lay this criminal case I will keep track and make sure that those who are responsible are made to account for. I refuse to accept how many more children must die and as Build One South Africa I don’t believe that load shedding is the only pathway for us stabilising the grid.”