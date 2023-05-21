Eskom says Stage 4 loadshedding has been implemented from 4 pm this afternoon and will continue until 5 am tomorrow morning, when Stage 3 will kick in.

Stage 3 will last until 4 pm on Monday afternoon when Stage 5 will be introduced overnight.

This pattern of Stage 3 during the day and Stage 5 at night will continue until further notice.

Eskom is battling to keep the lights on amid continued breakdowns of its aging power stations and its sometimes badly built new stations.

However, South Africa has embarked on a just transition to renewable energy with solar and wind power plants being constructed in parts of the country.