Some residents of Mahikeng in the North West say they have lost hope in the provincial health system as many facilities provide poor services.

The province’s ailing health system has come under the spotlight after pictures went viral of babies in cardboard boxes after a shortage of cribs at the neonatal unit of the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

Some of the outpatients at the hospital say they don’t believe the provincial health system will ever improve.

They criticised the department, saying it fails to implement consequence management when unfair treatment is reported.

One of the outpatients who wished to remain anonymous says: “

“I don’t think the Department of Health will address its challenges. The reason why I’m saying this is because in health we have different challenges, but the most is that even if you complain, they always back up the sisters [nurses]. They don’t take action for everything that they have done. I don’t think in health we will get justice for everything that is happening there.

More outpatients expressed their frustrations.

“At Bophelong Hospital you can easily die. I used to be admitted here a lot. They [nurses] can just look at you on the bed struggling. Even four people in one ward can die while you’re watching. When you speak, they ask you what you know about dead people.”

“There are several issues, but hygiene is a problem actually. I mean it is not good when patients are around, and they are faced with these problems at this hospital. So, I think the Department of Health must improve on hygiene.”

“There is no water in the wards for patients to drink. So, it’s a problem if there is no water in the wards.”

