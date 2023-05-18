Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has finally broken his silence over damning reports that he received favours and special treatment during his studies at the University of Fort Hare.

He accuses the institution of having a smear campaign against him.

Reports revealed that Mabuyane had been receiving assistance at the institution for his Master’s Degree program through the assistance of former lecturer Professor Edwin Ijeoma.

Pressure has been mounting on him to come clean about his relationship with Ijeoma, with opposition parties calling for his resignation.

Mabuyane has maintained that there is a witch-hunt against him by Fort Hare University.

“Now l have arrived at a point that it is only a court of law that can factually ventilate this matter be given a chance to express my other side so l wouldn’t want to speak much about it. l have done and followed all the internal processes at the University to get this matter being attended to properly and be treated fairly as a student. l believe it’s a witch-hunt l believe it’s underhand.”

Fort Hare University is yet to respond to Mabuyane’s remarks.