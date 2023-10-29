Local fans to get a glimpse of rugby champs later this week

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Springbok rugby team will attend the World Rugby Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night and is expected to return to South Africa on Tuesday.

SA Rugby says the team will then be going on a four-day trophy tour to major population centres in South Africa. The tour will start in Pretoria and proceed to Johannesburg, including Soweto on Thursday.

It will continue to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday, and conclude in East London on Sunday.

The route for each tour has been planned with the local authorities and the South African Police Service.

