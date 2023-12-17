Load shedding suspended until Friday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Load shedding will remain suspended until four pm on Friday this week due to consistent improvement in available generating capacity. Eskom says it will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.

