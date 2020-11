Former President Jacob Zuma has made application Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to recuse himself from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s application to have the State Capture Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recuse himself will be heard at the commission today.

Last Thursday, Zuma claimed that family ties he has with Zondo, may cloud the Deputy Chief Justice’s judgment as chair of the inquiry.