The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has reiterated that former President Jacob Zuma is required to appear before the Commission from 10am today until Friday. This despite Zuma’s application for Commission Chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to recuse himself.

The application is to be heard at the commission this morning. Zuma filed the application last Thursday claiming that family ties he has with Zondo, may cloud the Deputy Chief Justice’s judgment as chair of the inquiry.

Zuma was served with a summons to present himself to the inquiry this week to respond to allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, says the work of the Commission will continue.

“The media statement that was released on Friday by the Commission said that he is obliged to comply with the summons and it expects him to comply. If the time comes, the Commission will pronounce on the non-compliance of the summons. We will continue with the work of the commission and we openly send media statements on the position of the commission.”

Meanwhile, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and 27 other organisations are calling on the former President to present himself to the State Capture Commission and to respect its mandate and integrity.

The organisations, which also include Right2Know, the South African Council for Churches (SACC), and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) say they are perturbed by the evasive attitude of certain witnesses appearing before the Commission in recent weeks.

