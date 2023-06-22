VIDEO | Minister Khumbuzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Cheetah, leopard spotted roaming in Northern Cape towns
- SA, Poland engage in diplomatic row over President Ramaphosa’s security detail
- Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against illegal immigration
- Unemployed graduates should receive R1000 government stipend: Malema
- Western Cape issues warning against crossing low lying bridges due to flooding
- Alarming water quality issues detected at Mmabatho Water Plant: Report
- (UPDATE) Hillbrow fire claims two children
- Titanic sub: Rescuers race against time after hearing undersea sounds
- Search for missing Titan vessel in North American coastline continues
- ‘A child giving birth to a child is not only alarming, it’s disheartening’