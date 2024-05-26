sabc-plus-logo

LIVE: IFP’s Sizonqoba final election rally

IFP graphic
The Inkatha Freedom Party holds its final Sizonqoba election campaign rally in Richards Bay in the north of KwaZulu-Natal.

2024 Elections | IFP’s Sizonqoba Final Rally: 

