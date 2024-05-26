Home | Home | Politics LIVE: IFP’s Sizonqoba final election rally Image Credits : SABC News SABC 26 May 2024, 12:56 [SAST] 🔊 Listen to this Reading Time: < 1 minuteThe Inkatha Freedom Party holds its final Sizonqoba election campaign rally in Richards Bay in the north of KwaZulu-Natal. 2024 Elections | IFP’s Sizonqoba Final Rally: Author SABC View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES LIVE: NatJOINTS update on measures in place ahead of elections 26 May 2024, 1:00 PM IFP denies ‘regional party’ allegations 26 May 2024, 12:40 PM DA to make final appeal to voters today 26 May 2024, 7:12 AM Signing of NHI Bill into law an election gimmick: Malema 26 May 2024, 7:03 AM