The funeral service for Yasmin Jessie Duarte on Sunday. Duarte will be buried at Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg, in accordance with Muslim rites.

Duarte passed away after a battle with cancer. She was 68.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 Jessie Duarte.

Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born on the 19th of September in 1953. As a long time anti-apartheid activist she has served as a special assistant to former President Nelson Mandela and was also a member of the Gauteng provincial government as MEC for Safety and Security in 1994.

Duarte also served as the country’s ambassador to Mozambique. Before she assumed her current post as ANC Deputy Secretary-General in 2012 she was serving as the ANC spokesperson.

The ANC and its alliance partners has sent condolences to her family and is expected some of it’s top brass will visit her family on Sunday morning and also attend her funeral.