“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, as a mark of reverence, designated the funeral of struggle stalwart and Ambassador Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte, as a Special Official Funeral Category 2, which will be held on Sunday, 17 July 2022,” notes a statement by the Presidency.

Ramaphosa’s Spokesperson, Vincent Mangweny says “President Cyril Ramaphosa has as a mark of reverence and in accordance with Chapter 1.5.2 (a) of the State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, designated the funeral of struggle stalwart and Ambassador Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte, as a Special Official Funeral Category 2, which will be held today.”

She was admitted to the hospital last year with gastrointestinal complications which required various investigations, an interventional procedure and other treatment.

Jessie Yasmin Duarte: 1953 – 2022

Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born on the 19th of September in 1953. As a long time anti-apartheid activist she has served as a special assistant to former President Nelson Mandela and was also a member of the Gauteng provincial government as MEC for Safety and Security in 1994.

Duarte also served as the country’s ambassador to Mozambique. Before she assumed her current post as ANC Deputy Secretary-General in 2012 she was serving as the ANC spokesperson.

The ANC and its alliance partners has sent condolences to her family and is expected some of it’s top brass will visit her family on Sunday morning and also attend her funeral.

