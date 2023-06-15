Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker’s Special Provincial Funeral Category 2 under way in KwaZulu-Natal.

Live stream below:

Barker died at the weekend after an illness. Under his leadership, Bafana Bafana won several international games including the 1996 AFCON Championships and qualified for the first time for the 1998 FIFA Soccer World Cup.

The public will be able to watch the funeral at the venue in Moses Mabhida Stadium.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s media liaison officer Gugu Sisilana says, “Welcoming the President’s decision Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described Barker as a pioneer in post-apartheid football whose coaching achievements will be remembered for generations to come. We welcome the honour bestowed on him by the President of our country. It is a befitting recognition of Clive the dog Barker for his role as an exemplary sports leader who dedicated his life to the development of football at the grassroots level, empowering his players and breaking race barriers on the field.”