President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker a Special Provincial Official Funeral, category 2.

Barker died at the weekend after an illness.

Under his leadership, Bafana Bafana won several international games including the 1996 AFCON Championships and qualified for the first time for the 1998 FIFA soccer world cup.

The 78-year-old sporting legend, who was affectionately known as “The Dog” will be honoured during a funeral service that will be held at the Olive Convention Centre on Thursday.

The Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, which includes elements of police ceremonial honours, is reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President.

