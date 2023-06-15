Former Bafana Bafana players have praised the late former national team Coach Clive Barker as someone who was more than just a coach to the national team, but was a father figure.

Barker has been granted a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

Former Bafana Bafana Coach Clive Barker’s Special Provincial Funeral:

They have been speaking ahead of Barker’s funeral in Durban on Thursday. He died at the weekend following an illness.

Former national team goalkeeper, Andre Arendse says, “He was always about family first, football second, he always inquired about family and your health. He played a big role in my life – certainly in football and the father figure that is what stood up with Clive.”

Former Bafana Forward, Mark Williams says, “He was always a man with a smile, he gave me an opportunity to make me believe in something that I was not sure I had.”

Coach Clive Barker Funeral | Former Bafana players describe him as a ‘father figure’