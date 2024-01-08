LIVE | ANC’s 112th anniversary cake cutting ceremony

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Today marks the African National Congress’ (ANC) 112th birthday as an organisation. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make a keynote address at the Mbombela stadium during the cake-cutting ceremony.
Earlier, the President and family members laid wreaths at the late Enos Mabuza’s grave in Louwville in Barberton.
Mabuza is a former Prime Minister of the former kaNgwane government.
This is part of the build-up activities to the January 8th Statement celebrations on Saturday.
Below is the live stream