The Lions have beaten Italian outfit Zebre by 50 points to 35 in the first United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Johannesburg team enjoyed a 31-22 half-time lead.

Although the Lions ran in eight tries to five, they remain out of contention for a top eight finish in the competition.

Seventh-placed, the Bulls, will take on log leaders, Leinster, in the second match of the day at Loftus.