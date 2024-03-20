Limpopo village build makeshift bridge, re-gravel road

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some residents at Shutalale village in Ga-Mphahlele, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, took it upon themselves to re-gravel the road and build a makeshift bridge.

This is after they had been waiting for the Department of Public Works to build a tar road and a bridge since 2012.

The road connects the village to the nearby provincial road, between Polokwane and Burgersfort.

Community spokesperson, Mokhine Mathabatha alleges that Public Works’ records show that the road was tarred and the bridge was built.

“The significance of this road is that it connects the community to the major road which is R37 that is the road between Polokwane and Burgersfort and for which community to easily access R37 it means economic opportunities will be available for them. Even investors will not have problems in coming into the community because it will be very close to them rather than people traveling over 20 km to access this particular community.”

Meanwhile, Department of Public Works spokesperson Witness Tiva says part of the road was constructed in the neighbouring village, and they are yet to extend it to Shutalale.

He says they will dispatch a team of engineers and stakeholders to the village to further engage the community on the road.

“With regards to D4069 this is the route that we have done a rehabilitation in terms of portions of the road so what is the meaning in terms of the actual upgrade, and, as and when we have budget available will be able to come in and ensure that our communities are fully serviced in the area.”