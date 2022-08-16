The R536 regional road leading to the Kruger National Park is still closed in Belfast near Mkhuhlu in Mpumalanga.

Residents of four villages, including Belfast, have barricaded the road with sand and tree trunks accusing Mpumalanga’s Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport of failing to build a road linking the villages. The protesters have threatened to keep the road closed until their demand is met.

Tourists intending to visit the national park through the Paul Kruger gate are advised to use alternative gates.

A resident participating in the protest informed the SABC that the residents have made attempts to reach the MEC of Public Works in the province, Mohita Latchminarain, since 2021 and have not been successful in doing so.

“We tried yesterday to call the MEC and we didn’t find her. Someone gave us another phone number and then they said they are busy. We are still waiting for her to come and give us a way forward. We are tired now,” said the aggrieved resident.