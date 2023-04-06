Limpopo’s health authorities say they will deploy more emergency services personnel during the Easter holidays.

This as the province expects an influx of visitors, including the Moria pilgrims.

The authorities have handed over 12 ambulances at Philadelphia Hospital in the Sekhukhune District, in anticipation of the busy weekend.

The departments’ spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha says that the new fleet will complement the current one at the hospital.

“Traditionally we all know that Easter holidays is the period when traffic flow is expected to be higher than usual in most of the national and provincial roads due to people going to different churches and family gatherings, so our Emergency Medical Services personnel will be on standby.”

Easter Traffic

Meanwhile, Gauteng Traffic Police will conduct a series of heightened law enforcement activities across the province this Easter weekend.

High traffic volumes are expected as holidaymakers exit the province to head to various destinations across the country.

Police have advised motorists to exercise caution and make safety their priority.

Gauteng Provincial traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane says, “The notable increase in traffic flow in the province during the Easter period leads to an increase in drunken driving, reckless and negligence, speeding amongst all traffic contraventions some of which result in fatal crashes. It is for this reason that the Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement agencies will embark on heightened law enforcement activities to ensure the safety of road users during this busy period.”

