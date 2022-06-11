A man from Moime village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo is still waiting for an RDP house 14 years after his application was approved. Prince Moseamedi says bricks were delivered at his home by a contractor in 2011.

He says the bricks were then collected by the ward councillor at the time and a contractor who said they were going to finish another housing project. Moseamedi says he was shocked two weeks ago when he was visited by the new councillor, who told him that records show he already owns an RDP house.

“I applied in 2008, 2009 and around 2011 they delivered the bricks for the house after that they came with councillor collected those bricks and says they are going to complete another house. About two weeks into 2022, a ward councillor came with ward committees and a housing official known to me and they told me that I have had a house since 2011 but I’m staying in a one-room shack with my wife and three children,” says Moseamedi.

However, Tzaneen Municipal Spokesperson Neville Ndlala disputes Moseamedi’s version. Ndlala says the bricks were collected by the contractor and not the ward councillor.

He says the bricks were collected after they could not trace Moseamedi’s whereabouts.

“There was no claim under his name and a house was never built for him, our records show that Mr Moseamedi could not be located at the time that the house was supposed to be built for him. Bricks had already been delivered but were taken to finish another house by the contractor, not the ward councillor as it is claimed. An assessment will be done to establish if Mr Moseamedi is still eligible for an RDP house,” says Ndlala.