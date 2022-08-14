Residents in Tzaneen, Limpopo, the hometown of the newly crowned Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri, have expressed delight on her feat saying it will inspire more girls in the rural areas.

23 year old Ndavi of Gavaza village outside Tzaneen was crowned Miss SA 2022 on Saturday evening.

Gavaza, a rural town twenty 20 km south east of Tzaneen is the home to the newly crowned Miss SA.

Nokeri started her journey of contesting in beauty pageants at the age of seven. The University of Pretoria graduate with a Degree in Bcom Investment Management, is the third beauty queen after Shudufhadzo Musida crowned in 2020 and Bokang Montjane in 2010 to come from the Limpopo province.

Residents say Ndavi has put their area on the map…..

“I feel very proud on the fact that she representing us well at Tzaneen, Tsonga person usually people take Tsonga people very low but she has actually prove them wrong and she is very intelligent. I’m very proud of the fact that she comes from here but not much of village girl but village girl can also make it.”

Furthermore, Mopani district municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni says they are excited about the beauty queen’s achievement….

“It is an achievement not only for her but also for us as a district and I think it serves as inspiration to every girl child around because she comes from a rural village so everyone of us is excited we want to believe that at a particular point the executive mayor would want to host her.”

Congratulatory messages continue pouring from government and other institutions. Limpopo Premier Stanly Mathabatha has also sent his best wishes to her. Premier’s spokesperson is Willie Mosoma….

“Premier Mathabatha send his best wishes to Nukeri family after Ndave make Limpopo yet proud premier Mathabatha would be very clear to say Ndave’s win signifies that Limpopo is home of stars , home of champions.”

The Nokeri family wouldn’t comment as they were still savouring the moment.