Libbok hopes to inspire Humansdorp youth with World Cup win

Springbok Manie Libbok says he hopes his team’s victory at the Rugby World Cup will inspire young people from his hometown of Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape to work towards their dreams and be disciplined enough to make sure they become a reality.

Speaking during his hero’s welcome in his hometown, Libbok also thanked his primary school Graslaagte, for shaping his love for rugby and says he hopes future springbok players have been inspired by his world status.

“This is where it all started for me and to get this warm welcome, I’m very happy and I’m very grateful to be here. I just hope that this little bit of success I can inspire a lot of young children out here today and hopefully for them to push also to make something of their life.”

His cousin Emile Swini says the family is so proud of all that Manie has achieved. “We are so proud of Manie’s achievement and the fact he represents Humansdorp and the whole Kouga municipality so well. We are just hoping for the best, for his future endorsement and we are paying to God, we are praying family, that God will help him to leave out his dream and so that he can give hope to our community.”

Tweet from Lerato Fekisi:

Manie Libboks primary school Gaslaagte Primary in Humansdorp has also named the schools stoep in his honor. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/R6QLhKolvb — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) November 11, 2023