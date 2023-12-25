Level 2 weather warning, thunderstorms expected in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a Level 2 warning for various parts of the province, effective on Monday and extending into Tuesday.

According to weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede, an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated across the region.

With the potential for severe thunderstorms, the weather service has specifically issued a yellow Level 2 warning. These storms may bring heavy rain leading to localized flooding, strong damaging winds, a significant amount of small hail, and excessive lightning.

Gumede notes that the rain is expected to gradually clear in KwaZulu-Natal starting from Wednesday.

Affected districts include Ugu, eThekwini, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, extending north to Mkhanyakude in the east, and Zululand, uMzinyathi, Amajuba, and uThukela in the north.

In Ladysmith seven people are believed to be missing after flash floods hit the region. Alfred Duma Municipality Mayor Zama Sibisi reports that the missing individuals were near a caravan park next to an overflowing stream.

Sibisi explains, “Floods occurred, and the stream that passes next to a caravan park overflowed and swept away the people who were in the caravan park. Seven people are allegedly swept away, and we are still looking for the bodies. We do not have the exact number as to how many people lost their lives, but it is reported that seven people are missing.”

Residents and travelers are advised to stay updated on weather developments and take necessary precautions during this period.