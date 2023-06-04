In an effort to mitigate rampant crime, ill discipline and lack of patriotism, the Lesotho Defence Force Youth Development has initiated a boot camp programme for young people from the age of 14-22 years.

The 21-day-long programme is paid for by parents and sponsored by the business community and non-governmental organisations.

This is the fourth cohort of the Lesotho Defence Force boot camp intake and for the next three weeks, the vibrant energy in these young men and women will be channelled into shaping a well rounded member of the society.