Lesotho’s youth development boot camp aims to tackle crime, ill-discipline
Image: ReutersA member of Lesotho's military looks on as he stands guard in front of an armed personnel carrier at the entrance of the army barracks in the capital Maseru.
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Deadline for Zimbabwean Exemption Permits draws near
- Eastern Cape ActionSA raises eyebrows over qualifications of senior officials
- Durban’s N2 road, Spaghetti Junction closed due to cleanup operations
- Limpopo healthcare set to get massive boost with multi-billion rand hospital
- Scientist finds solution to extending life of power plants’ rotors
- Dr Nandipha’s looks during court appearances under the spotlight
- Deadline for Zimbabwean Exemption Permits draws near
- Reserve Bank expected to increase repo rate on Thursday
- Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russian Federation
- Eastern Cape ActionSA raises eyebrows over qualifications of senior officials
- Eskom to suspend rolling blackouts on Monday morning
- Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of MUT lecturer
- Road crashes claim 14 lives in E. Cape and Limpopo
- Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades
- Another Limpopo tavern shooting claims 1 life, 5 others wounded