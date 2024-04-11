Lesotho hopes Mining Indaba attracts foreign investment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Minister of Natural Resources in Lesotho, Mohlomi Moleko, hopes the Inaugural Mining Indaba taking place at the Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru will attract foreign investors.

The event is aimed at reshaping the future of Lesotho’s mining industry.

It brings together key stakeholders in the sector to discuss critical issues and chart a path towards sustainable and equitable development.

Moleko further elaborates, “This is actually the country marketing itself in terms of its mining industry and we hope to attract foreign direct investments for investors to come see what we have into exploration in terms of some of the minerals that we have not exploited in the past. We know that we have potential of coal, we have potential of shell gas and oil.”