Community members at Leporong village, outside Lebowakgomo, in Limpopo, have expressed shock following the gang-raping of five women at the weekend.

Police say that a group of six armed men stormed into the Wisani funeral parlour where they gang-raped five women, shot and injured one employee, and brutally assaulted six others on Sunday morning.

Police say the gunmen apparently disconnected the power supply and electric fence enabling them to gain entrance. Five women were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint. A male employee on duty was shot and wounded.

One of the victims, 39-year-old Benny Maditsi, says the perpetrators unleashed the violence on them for hours.

The community members at Leporong village have expressed fear as the suspects are still at large and that they might strike again

Limpopo police searching for six gunmen who gang-raped five women:

Meanwhile, Community Safety MEC Polly Boshielo has called on the police to deploy more resources to arrest suspects.

Cases of rape, kidnapping, attempted murder, and business robbery have since been opened at the local Malipsdrift police station.