2015-16 English Premier League (EPL) Champions Leicester City have been relegated from topflight football, with Leeds United and Southampton joining them in the First Division.

The only consolation for Leicester is they leave the EPL with a win on the final day of the 2022-23 season, beating West Ham 2-1.

Leeds United however suffered a heavy defeat to Tottenham (4-1), while first to be relegated Southampton pulling off a surprise 4-4 draw with Liverpool.

2022-23 already crowned EPL Champions Manchester City went down 1-0 to Brentford.