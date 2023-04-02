Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter, the London club said on Sunday with the team 11th in the Premier League.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.”

Meanwhile, Leicester City have also parted ways with their manager, Brendan Rodgers, by mutual agreement, the Premier League club said, with the team 18th in the table and facing potential relegation.

Rodgers’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.