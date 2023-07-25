Vhembe District Municipality Executive Mayor, Dowelani Nenguda, says technology is a driving force of South Africa’s economy. His comments come ahead of the National Science Week, which will run from July 31 and end on August 5, under the theme “Building a culture of evidence-based practice”.

Activities intended to expose learners to science and encourage them to take up science, technology, engineering, and mathematics held across South Africa.

The South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (NRF-SAASTA) is the main coordinator of this initiative which has been a hallmark of science communication since 2000.

Nenguda says South Africa is aligning accordingly to ensure that our children are conscious of the current innovations.

“We’ve always preached about the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) that is coming to expedite and change how we do things. It is no longer a far-fetched phenomenon. It is a reality that has dawned and needs all of us to embrace. We appreciate that our children, who in the majority are from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds, will get an opportunity to celebrate this very special week. They will celebrate it with an understanding of what science is about and how they can contribute to change the world.”

VIDEO: Minister of Higher Education and Innovation Blade Nzimande speaks about the importance of National Science Week: